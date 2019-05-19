Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward George

Sept. 1937 ~ May 2019

Ed passed away following a long battle with progressive supra-nuclear palsy (PSP). He was born and lived most of his life in Turlock before retiring in La Grange where he lived for his last 24 years.

Ed was a mechanic. He owned service stations and an auto repair/speed shop before working at Valley Distributors and retiring from United Rentals. He especially loved to work on carburetors. He was a drag racer and kept up with the sport long after he quit racing. He and his family spent most weekends on their houseboat and skiing on Lake McClure for many years. He was an accomplished kneeboarder. After he retired, he traveled with his wife Pat in their Holiday Rambler, taking trips south in the winter and north in the summer and attending NASCAR races across the country. He especially enjoyed Moss Landing, sitting on the beach and eating seafood. Ed was a quiet man who loved to sit and listen to his family talk of their adventures.

Ed leaves behind Pat, his wife of 57 years; daughter Lisa Stavrianoudakis of Hilmar; son Paul George of Turlock; two grandchildren Brandon Stavrianoudakis and Kayla Stavrianoudakis both of Hilmar; brother John (Bernice) George of Turlock and sister Rosalie (Tony) Macedo of Waterford. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen George.

We would like to thank Golden Age Care Home in Modesto for providing Ed with excellent care for the last two years and especially his main caregiver, Aileen. They became like our extended family. We would also like to thank Optimal Hospice for their support over the last few months.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations go to The Brain Support Network P.O. Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026 or

Services will be private. Please share your memories at

