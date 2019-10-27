Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward L. Smith, Jr., was born in South Dakota, in 1931. He passed away recently at a home he shared with his daughter, Deborah Kearney, in Mokelumne Hill, CA. He was 88 years old. Edward was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Clare Smith.

Edward and his family moved to Modesto, CA, at the age of 6, escaping the Dust Bowl. He attended Modesto High School, Modesto Junior College, and then spent 3 years as a Navy Shore Patrolman in Hong Kong during the Korean Conflict. He spent 44 years working as a printer for the Modesto Bee. During 15 of those years, Ed volunteered as a Police Reserve for the Modesto Police department-often pulling a graveyard shift after his swing shift was over at the Bee.

Edward and Clare spent 30 years living "their dream" at their "Family Cabin" in Long Barn, CA. The remainder of their time together was 7 years at Samaritan Village in Hughson, CA.

Ed loved to write and composed over 162 stories about his life experiences. He entertained people by passing copies of his stories to anyone who wanted to read them. Recently, he was reviving his artistic talents and began painting in water colors and had completed one painting. Another that he started will be finished by his daughter Deborah.

Edward and Clare had 3 children: Deborah Kearney of Mokelumne Hill, CA, Stephen Smith (wife Shelly Smith) of Idaho, and Janine Hernandez (husband Lonnie Hernandez) of Ceres, CA.

Ed had 7 grandchildren: Matt Shaefer (wife Alicia Shaefer) of Oak Run, CA, Julie Amador (husband Paul Amador) of Idaho, Steven Kearney of CO Springs, Kevin Smith (wife Abby Smith) of Idaho, Brent Jacobs of Modesto, Courtney Martinez of Hughson, CA, and Megan Jacobs of Tennessee.

He was further blessed with 6 great grandchildren: Ben Shaefer, Joe Shaefer, Jason Rodriguez, Max & Ellie Martinez and Peter Amador.

A private Family Service will be held in November for Edward.

Please make any donations of remembrance to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties.

