Edward B., Light

Nov 22, 1920 - Nov 16, 2019

98 of Turlock, passed away on Saturday the 16th of November 2019. He was born the 22nd of November 1920 in Los Angeles CA. to the late Hagope (Jacob) and Minnie Jurakian. He was the youngest of eight children and preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters including his wife Alpha L. Light of forty years marriage.

Edward is survived by his daughter Serena Navarro & husband Ben and two granddaughters Reanna & Jenna Navarro.

He was a Graduate of Biola College Los Angeles & Butler University Indianapolis, IN.

He studied to become a Youth Minister, was in the three C's (Civilian Conservation Core) where he spent some time in Yosemite National Park his favorite place in the world.

He worked for the Internal Revenue Service from 1954 until 1975 as a Tax Examiner, and as a custodian and an ROP/CTE teacher in Custodial Ed with the Turlock Unified School District from 1974 to 2006.

Ed was a Corporal in the US Army Air Force from October 30th, 1942 to October 20th, 1945 and designated as an Air Craft Armorer. He received an Honorable Discharge at the end of

He was a very loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend who always had a smile and encouraging words to share with all who knew him.

Viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 25th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto, California. A Burial service will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 W. McCabe Road in Gustine, CA on Thursday, December 5th where he will receive Military funeral Honors and then be laid to rest beside his loving wife Alpha Lavon Light. The family is planning a memorial service to pay tribute in days to follow the burial service with time and place to be announced.



