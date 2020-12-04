Edward Little

April 13, 1932 - November 27, 2020

Hughson, California - Our father was surrounded by his loving family when he took his final breath. Left behind was his wife of 55 years, Maria Luisa Carranza, children Carolyn Morris(Michael), Margaret Little, Susan(Jim), gkids: Kasandra & Michael Morris, Charlie Diaz, Jimmy & Caroline Nell. Sisters Bonnie Roberson and Karen Orduno. He had many -in-laws, nephews and nieces. He has joined his parents Iva Myrtle and Frederick Eugene Little, brothers Fred Jr. and Donald Little. Burial will be on 12/7/2020 10:00 A.M at Lakewood.





