1/
Edward Little
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Little
April 13, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Hughson, California - Our father was surrounded by his loving family when he took his final breath. Left behind was his wife of 55 years, Maria Luisa Carranza, children Carolyn Morris(Michael), Margaret Little, Susan(Jim), gkids: Kasandra & Michael Morris, Charlie Diaz, Jimmy & Caroline Nell. Sisters Bonnie Roberson and Karen Orduno. He had many -in-laws, nephews and nieces. He has joined his parents Iva Myrtle and Frederick Eugene Little, brothers Fred Jr. and Donald Little. Burial will be on 12/7/2020 10:00 A.M at Lakewood.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved