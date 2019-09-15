Edward (Ed) Andrew Mihelich, Jr.
August 21, 1942-Sept. 2, 2019
Ed, aged 77, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto, CA after a short illness. Ed was born in Oak Park, Ill. Moved to Phoenix, Arizona at age 13. His parents, Ed Mihelich, Sr. and Dorothy Mihelich, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Sheila, together for over 57 years; 2 children, Mike Mihelich (Maureen) and Michelle Silveira (David), 4 grandsons, Liam Mihelich (23), Riley Mihelich (19), Antonio Silveira (18) and Joseph Silveira (17).
Ed's successful sales career of over 20 years in the wine industry saw Ed and his family live in Los Angeles, Vancouver, WA and Olympia, WA (The Wine Group). Ed and Sheila settled into the Central Valley in the mid 1980's where Ed began selling real estate (his true career passion) for over 30 years.
Ed enjoyed spending time traveling with Sheila around the world (Japan, Israel, Greece, China, Italy, Canada and many areas of the United States) as well as their winter home in Arizona. Ed was an enthusiastic volunteer, whether it was coaching and umpiring Little League baseball, teaching Boy Scouts the Water Skiing Badge, Christmas shopping with the Oakdale Lions or helping seniors with their income taxes.
Ed was very active; on top of his "50 pushups/50 sit-ups a day", he loved waterskiing, racquetball, golf and attending car shows (showing off his prized hot rod especially at the Oakdale Chocolate Festival). Ed enjoyed serving on the Board of Directors as a long-standing member the Oakdale Golf Country Club. Recently one of Ed's greatest pleasures was sitting in his backyard with one of his dogs just watching the river.
Ed had many friends and touched many hearts. He was honest and had a witty personality and joyful sense of humor. He was what many described as the life of the party. He will be greatly missed. Remembrances can be made to your favorite local charity. He was a great supporter of the Humane Society and the Amercian Brittany Rescue.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019