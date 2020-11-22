Edward New

July 27, 1947 - November 17, 2020

Modesto, California - Edward Arnold New passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family while holding his wife's hand.

Eddie was born in Oakland, CA to Jack and Cassie New on July 27, 1947, and moved to Modesto at 6 months old where he lived for the rest of his years.

Eddie married his loving wife, BettyAnn Rathbun, on June 26, 1973, and they enjoyed 47 wonderful years together. Their family grew to 4 children and many cars…

Eddie loved his classic cars, especially "55 Chevys." You could always find him tinkering under the hood or detailing his latest addition. He shared his knowledge with all of his children and grandchildren, making sure they knew how to change their oil and how to polish their ride (at least every other day).

Eddie retired early from Moore Business Forms after working over 29 years. He continued to enjoy and care for his family including his mother, Cassie, who he admired greatly.

Eddie was a devoted husband and a loving father, Papa, and friend. He will be forever missed. Eddie was preceded in his death by his parents Jack and Cassie New, his siblings Louise New, Joanne Crouch, Kenny New, Hayward New, and Johnny New.

He is survived by the love of his life Bettyann New, children Kimberly Woods (Steven), Trena Babbitt (John), Tammy New (Johnny), Ed New Jr. (Barbara) grandchildren Taylor Babbitt, Paul Eldridge, Mackenzie Babbitt, Kassandra New, Morgan Babbitt, Derrick New, Nakota New, and Christina Kinsfather.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel from 8am-10am. The graveside service will follow at 10:30am at Ceres Memorial Park.





