Edward Michael Solarez

Jan 2, 1960 – Mar 4, 2019

Edward "Eddie" Michael Solarez 59, of Modesto passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, from complications following open heart surgery.

Eddie was born in Modesto to Fernando and Connie Solarez. He grew up in Patterson, CA and worked for Thorkelson Farms, Patterson Frozen Foods and lastly at Frito Lay as a machine operator until his retirement in 2013.

Eddie leaves behind his wife, Barbara; children, Eddy (Shanaya Sibonga) Solarez and Adrianna Solarez; grandson, Kahekili Sibonga; sisters, Theresa Solarez and Sylvia Solarez. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Solarez and parents.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.

