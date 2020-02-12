Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Lynn Howard. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM College Avenue United Church of Christ Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Lynn Howard

March 21, 1933 - January 1, 2020

Edwin Lynn Howard was born March 21, 1933 in Carrington, ND to Linda Nanne Holm Howard and Edwin Rollo Howard. He died peacefully January 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's in Modesto, CA with family and caretakers by his side.

Ed spent his early years in Galveston, TX and Kansas City, KS. He graduated from the University of Kansas, Lawrence with a degree in Sociology and Journalism and served in the Army as a public relations specialist. He got his teaching credential in California, and earned master's degrees in Language Arts and Educational Administration from San Francisco State University.

In 1961, Ed and Nancy Nielsen were married in San Mateo and moved to Modesto to raise their children. Ed was a principal and teacher at Somerset Junior High, Sherwood, and Sylvan Elementary in the Sylvan School District in Modesto and an English teacher at Modesto Junior College, retiring after 48 years in education.

Ed was an active member of the local arts scene, singing and acting in numerous productions and concerts. He was also a long-term member of College Avenue UCC, singing in the choir and serving in many capacities. Ed and Nancy were also volunteers for AFS Intercultural Programs, mentoring many students and families.

In addition to singing, acting, and teaching, Ed also loved gardening, fishing, ice cream, and dogs. He delighted in sharing all of those with his daughters and grandkids.

Ed is survived by Nancy and their daughters Margaret (Jose) of San Leandro, Katy (Andy) of Napa, and Sarah of Modesto, and grandchildren Willem, Emilia, Lena, and Nicolai. They are also "exchange parents" to Andreas of Germany, Alejandra of Bolivia, and Matthias of Switzerland. He also leaves behind his sister MaryJo and a niece, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Caryl.

Ed's family would like to thank his caregivers at home and at Pacifica Senior Living as well as Eaton Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to College Avenue UCC-Choir Fund, AFS Intercultural Programs/USA-Modesto Chapter, or Modesto Symphony Choir.

A memorial service will be held at College Avenue United Church of Christ in Modesto at 2pm on Saturday, February 22.

www.cvobituaries.com



Edwin Lynn HowardMarch 21, 1933 - January 1, 2020Edwin Lynn Howard was born March 21, 1933 in Carrington, ND to Linda Nanne Holm Howard and Edwin Rollo Howard. He died peacefully January 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's in Modesto, CA with family and caretakers by his side.Ed spent his early years in Galveston, TX and Kansas City, KS. He graduated from the University of Kansas, Lawrence with a degree in Sociology and Journalism and served in the Army as a public relations specialist. He got his teaching credential in California, and earned master's degrees in Language Arts and Educational Administration from San Francisco State University.In 1961, Ed and Nancy Nielsen were married in San Mateo and moved to Modesto to raise their children. Ed was a principal and teacher at Somerset Junior High, Sherwood, and Sylvan Elementary in the Sylvan School District in Modesto and an English teacher at Modesto Junior College, retiring after 48 years in education.Ed was an active member of the local arts scene, singing and acting in numerous productions and concerts. He was also a long-term member of College Avenue UCC, singing in the choir and serving in many capacities. Ed and Nancy were also volunteers for AFS Intercultural Programs, mentoring many students and families.In addition to singing, acting, and teaching, Ed also loved gardening, fishing, ice cream, and dogs. He delighted in sharing all of those with his daughters and grandkids.Ed is survived by Nancy and their daughters Margaret (Jose) of San Leandro, Katy (Andy) of Napa, and Sarah of Modesto, and grandchildren Willem, Emilia, Lena, and Nicolai. They are also "exchange parents" to Andreas of Germany, Alejandra of Bolivia, and Matthias of Switzerland. He also leaves behind his sister MaryJo and a niece, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Caryl.Ed's family would like to thank his caregivers at home and at Pacifica Senior Living as well as Eaton Mortuary.In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to College Avenue UCC-Choir Fund, AFS Intercultural Programs/USA-Modesto Chapter, or Modesto Symphony Choir.A memorial service will be held at College Avenue United Church of Christ in Modesto at 2pm on Saturday, February 22. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations