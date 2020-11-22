Edwin Pugh

July 4, 1959 - November 13, 2020

Modesto, California - Edwin Lynn Pugh passed away on Friday, November 13th at the age of 61 from COVID-19 complications. Ed was born on July 4, 1959 to parents Edwin and Joyce Pugh. He grew up in California and graduated from Ceres High School in 1977. In 1986, Ed met Retta Sharp and they were married the next year. Over the next couple of years, Ed and Retta grew their family with the birth of their daughter Courtney in 1988 and their son Derek in 1991. Ed spent most of his career as an industrial supply salesman for various companies in the central valley. Ed loved baseball, Lynyrd Skynyrd, playing poker, and his faithful dog Cassie. He is preceded in death by his mother Joyce and his sister Theresa. He is survived by his father Edwin, his daughter Courtney, his son Derek, and his three grandchildren Taylor Ann, Landon, and Lorelai. He will be laid to rest in the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in January 2021.





