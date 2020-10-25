Eileen Marie OmanApr. 23, 1940 - Oct. 15, 2020Eileen Marie Oman, a resident of Fresno, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 80. She will be remembered as an empathetic listener and dear friend.Eileen was born the eldest of seven children to John and Jessie Clayton. Raised in New Jersey, she moved to California after graduating from nursing school, where she was employed at Stanford in Palo Alto. Throughout her career, she worked as a registered nurse and a nursing administrator. She retired in 2010. In her spare time, Eileen enjoyed cooking and reading. Most of all, she adored spending time with her granddaughters.Eileen married the love of her life, James Earl Oman, on July 25, 1965. They were married for 52 admirable years before his passing in February of 2017. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Kathryn Limata and Kristine Oman; her adoring granddaughters, Gia and Dani Limata; and her son-in-law, Dan Limata.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, a Celebration of Life reception, with coffee and light desserts, will be held on the North Patio.