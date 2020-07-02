Elder Arthur Williams
Elder Arthur Williams entered the world on March 28, 1955 to Ethel Mae Blunt and Jerry McCarter in Tulare California and was raised in Pixley, California until he graduated Tulare High School in 1973. He answered God's calling of becoming a Chef by attending and graduating Visalia Culinary Institute. In 1983 he navigated his way to Stockton California where he was gainfully employed at a variety of restaurant establishments. By 1986, he met his future wife and transferred to Modesto California where he lived out his remaining years. When he first arrived he worked at RJ Sweetwaters and The Early Dawn. In 1990 the newly erected Red Lion Hotel was the blessing he received to become one of the few black Executive Chef in Modesto. By then his reputation had preceded him as being friendly and having a professional rapport. He was in charge of the kitchen at Red Lion for five years until he moved onto Vintage Gardens where he was the head chef until 1999. With the turn of the century God created a path for him to join the Turlock Country Club as their first black Executive Chef. By 2002 he headed to his last employer, Diablo Grande, where he was again the first black chef. In 2005 he decided that it was time to start cooking the kind of foods his mama made by launching his own catering business, Artfull Foods Creation. It was the kind of food that not only fed a hungry belly but also a hungry soul. He worked the festival circuit up and down the valley feeding insatiable appetites of patrons while spreading his infectious laugh and smile. The Modesto Farmers Market was a place where he connected with the locals and traded stories about the good ole days. Not only did he leave a mark within the food industry but he made a mark in people's lives.
Prior to him meeting his wife, he had three children of his own. Latricia, Alesha, and Arthur the Second. In 1998 he finally married Sandra Dee, the love of his life, and with the union he gained three daughters, Monique, Melissa, and Deandra. By the next year he entered another union, this time with the Lord to become a born again Christian. With the same passion he had for the culinary of arts he displayed for The Lord. Every day, year by year he strengthened his relationship with Our Heavenly Father to become an Elder of Modesto Christian Center. From 1999 until 2013 he was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Alexa, Adreana, Ziyanna, Mariah, Larry, Trinity, Josiah, Jailynn, Curtis, and Dezmond. He would get down like James Brown with his Grandbabies. Cheering them on during sports activities or being a listening ear. In 2011 he received a little bundle of joy in the form of a puppy named Mr. Vegas. He spoiled that wonderfully, yet annoying dog to pieces. Throughout Arthur's life he displayed courage, kindness, and empathy. He would always cook "too much" as an excuse to have friends and family over. He loved the outdoors and was a thrill seeker having skydived on his 50th birthday. Camping, the ocean, and driving through the middle of the night were some of the things he most enjoyed. Mentoring was his second blessing bestowed to him from God. Many young individuals went on to command their own legacy in the customer service industry as he did. He had the determination of Muhammad Ali, the grit of John Wayne and the heart of a Raiders fan.
With his passing his memory will be held close by his wife, children, grandkids, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, his culinary family, many friends, and even that rotten Mr. Vegas. In honor of his life his family has set up a culinary scholarship for future chefs that are in high school that are facing hardship at any High School in Modesto. Any contribution towards the scholarship should be made to his widow Sandra Williams. We like to thank you in advance.
