Eleanor G. NicholsJuly 1924 ~ August 2020Eleanor was born in 1924 to John and Mary Moura and passed away at the age of 96. She will be missed by her siblings Theodora Koll and Joseph Moura and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Nichols; her parents and 7 siblings.No services will be held at this time.