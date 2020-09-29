1/1
Elena Carpenter
1957 - 2020
Elena Maria Carpenter
Apr. 29, 1957 - Sept. 20, 2020
Elena Maria Carpenter, age 63 passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Elena was born April 29, 1957 in California. Elena was a Publishing author for several years.
Elena is survived by her husband, Larry Thomas Carpenter; son Joshua Arrellano; son Jimmy Arrellano; and son Johnathon Carpenter; father-in-law William Carpenter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakewoodHughson.com for the Carpenter family.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
