Elena Maria Carpenter
Apr. 29, 1957 - Sept. 20, 2020
Elena Maria Carpenter, age 63 passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Elena was born April 29, 1957 in California. Elena was a Publishing author for several years.
Elena is survived by her husband, Larry Thomas Carpenter; son Joshua Arrellano; son Jimmy Arrellano; and son Johnathon Carpenter; father-in-law William Carpenter.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakewoodHughson.com
for the Carpenter family. www.cvobituaries.com