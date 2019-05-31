Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth MacLaren "Betty" Sesser. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Elisabeth "Betty" MacLaren Sesser

February 9, 1931 - May 9, 2019

Elisabeth "Betty" MacLaren Sesser was born February 9, 1931 in Santa Barbara, Ca. She lived in Vallejo, Ca and Calaveras County during her middle school and high school years. She was a Beautician in Ripon and Modesto for 45 years as well as a Master Bear Maker including teaching Bear Making at MJC. She was married to Paul G. Sesser (deceased 8/2004) for 50 years. She moved to San Diego, Ca in January of 2018. She leaves behind 3 children (Steve Sesser of Modesto, Greg Sesser and wife Margie Sesser of Cambria and Susan Sweet and husband Larry Sweet of San Diego). She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is set for Sat. June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at College Ave. Congregational Church in Modesto. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to , Habitat for Humanity or NAMI, all causes that Betty supported throughout her life.

Elisabeth "Betty" MacLaren Sesser was born February 9, 1931 in Santa Barbara, Ca. She lived in Vallejo, Ca and Calaveras County during her middle school and high school years. She was a Beautician in Ripon and Modesto for 45 years as well as a Master Bear Maker including teaching Bear Making at MJC. She was married to Paul G. Sesser (deceased 8/2004) for 50 years. She moved to San Diego, Ca in January of 2018. She leaves behind 3 children (Steve Sesser of Modesto, Greg Sesser and wife Margie Sesser of Cambria and Susan Sweet and husband Larry Sweet of San Diego). She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is set for Sat. June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at College Ave. Congregational Church in Modesto. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to , Habitat for Humanity or NAMI, all causes that Betty supported throughout her life. Published in the Modesto Bee from May 31 to June 2, 2019

