Service Information

Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock , CA 95380
(209)-632-1018

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock , CA

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock , CA

Elizabeth G. Bernal

Dec. 20, 1934 - July 2, 2019

At 84, Elizabeth G. Bernal passed away on the 2nd of July 2019 at home in Modesto, CA. She was born on the 20th of December 1934 in Tucson, AZ to Guadalupe Gastelum and Christine Ware Gastelum.

Elizabeth grew up in Tucson, AZ. She also received her primary education in the same state. She later attended Los Angeles Community College, where she received an Associate Degree in Nursing. The last 37 years of her 60 year nursing career was with the Health Services and Benefits Administrators, Inc. in Dublin, CA, where she was an RN and Health Program Supervisor.

Elizabeth married Aldie Bernal on January 15, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. They were happily married for 64 years. Elizabeth was a member of many organizations throughout the years and very active as a Pastor's Wife in Hawthorne and Lennox, CA. Her ministry did not end there. She moved to Modesto, CA in the late 1970's and her life continued as an instrument of the LORD, used to spread HIS Fruits of His Sprit. One of her favorite community organizations was the Stanislaus County US Marine Corps Toy for Tots, where she received awards acknowledging her selfless efforts. She was also recognized by the organization Women of Stanislaus County for her work with the community.

Elizabeth is survived by her spouse Aldie of Modesto; her daughter Carolyn; her sons Del and Eric; her adopted daughter Marcia; her sisters and their spouses, Yolanda and Bobby Smith and Christie and Javier Vidaurreta; and her brothers Herman Gastelum and Bill Sparks. She is also survived by her spouse's brothers and sisters: Joe and Betty Silva, George and Egla Silva, Peter and Sarah Silva, Dora and Louie Stanley and Diane Rodriguez; her grandchildren, Joshua Bernal-Rios and Joey Bernal; as well as her nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380. The family will be greeting friends and relatives before and after the ceremony and burial. The burial will follow the funeral service at Turlock Memorial Park.

Published in the Modesto Bee on July 11, 2019

