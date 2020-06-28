Elizabeth Bright
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Bright
March 19, 1927 - June 22, 2020
Elizabeth Bright, known to friends as Betty, passed away on June 22, 2020, at the age of 93 years. She was born in Birkenhead, England and later moved with her parents, Richard and Elizabeth Gower and brothers William and Unwin, to a village called Bold. She could see the Burtonwood RAF Air Base from her bedroom window. World War II had started and Americans arrived to help England stop the German invasion of Europe. The minister of her church opened up the social hall for dances and that is where she met her husband, Thomas A. Bright. They were married 09/01/1945 in the same church where they met. She sailed to America in 1946 along with many "war brides" arriving in Modesto by train to start a new life.
She managed the Stanislaus County Employees Federal Credit Union for 25 years. Initially the credit union started in their home then it grew to what is now Valley First Credit Union. She has two children Thomas A Bright II who is married to Ruth and Valerie Bright Callori who is married to Steven. She has four grandchildren Thomas A. Bright III, Stefanie Callori, Robert Bright and Scott Callori, plus seven great grandchildren.
Her loves included first and foremost her family, traveling and the family cabin in Yosemite. She joined Soroptimist International of Modesto in July 1970 and greatly enjoyed being involved in their many community service projects.
It was Betty's wish, for those who so desire, to make memorial donations in her memory to: Soroptimist International of Modesto P.O. Box 1353 Modesto, CA 95353.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
