Elizabeth Carlene Lust

St George, Utah – Elizabeth Carlene Lust age 81, passed away peacefully Thursday October 3rd in St. George, Utah surrounded by her friends! She was born on May 7th 1938 in Oakdale, California! Her parents were Carl and Annabelle Trink! She married Stanley W. Lust on April 13th, 1957! Stan died on July 19th, 2011 in St. George! She is survived by her daughters Crystal Lust Hollis and Diane Lust McCarthy both of Modesto California where Carlene and her husband Stan raised their family! She has 2 grandkids, Kyle and Tiffany (Matt), and 7 great grandkids all in the Modesto area and one great grandchild (Madison) in St. George! Tiffany and Matt have another great grand baby on the way! She is also survived by 2 stepbrothers Monty and Robert! She was proceeded in death by her husband Stan, daughter Brenda and grandson Keith (Summer)! Carlene was a joy to be around! The life of the party! She worked as an interior decorator for years and had a natural talent for design and colors! Her and Stan were avid golfers and traveled the country and Hawaii in search of the ultimate golf experience! Notice how she kept her head down and eye on the ball in the photo below! Pebble Beach held a special place! They loved their golfing friends! After a day of golf it was usually happy hour and dinner then early to bed and early to rise to make their next tee time! One of their destinations was St. George and they fell in love with the place and eventually moved there! Hawaii was a special place for her and her family! to vacation! She was super competitive and could beat you at anything she picked up! She grew to love playing pickle ball and was always making new friends either on the courts or at the dog park where she took her beloved dog Jones! She bravely battled cancer the last few years until she passed! A special thanks to her friends Brad and Dena, Carol and Tom, Anna Marie, Marsha (Madison), Betty and Rondi who all looked after her and provided support! Also a thank you to the cancer specialists at the Dixie Regional Medical Center!

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the New Promise Lutheran Church. 244 South Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah 84770.

Burial will be on October 15th, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Road in Santa Nella, California, 95320

