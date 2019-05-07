Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society of Central California 711 5th St. Modesto , CA 95351 (209)-521-6722 Service 11:00 AM Neptune Society 711 5th St. Modesto , CA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services 5231 Claribel Rd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Caron (Lisenby)

August 11, 1940 - April 25, 2019

Elizabeth Caron, 78, of Ripon, CA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Elizabeth was born in Darlove, Mississippi to James and Draper Lisenby. She lived in Arizona and then Oregon, where she graduated from Cottage Grove High school in 1958. She and her family moved to the Valley when she was 18. Elizabeth worked for many years at Draper's Rest Home in Salida, owned by her parents, cooking and caring for patients. Elizabeth had 3 sisters, and her parents didn't treat her any differently despite having Cerebral Palsy. Elizabeth was able to live independently for most of her life because her parents taught her to never give up. She became paralyzed when she was 59 years old and still refused to give up. She was able to gain some motion back in her hands and arms. She loved to work on jigsaw puzzles, seal them, and give them away to friends and family. Elizabeth had a beautiful and loving soul. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed tremendously. Elizabeth was survived by her daughters who cared for her and loved her immensely, Debbie Joslen (David) of Ripon and Pamela Caron (Eric) of Modesto. She is survived by her grandchildren Cynthia Trickey (Kristopher) of Ripon, Christopher Joslen of Ripon, Danny Jenkins of Modesto, and Jordan Hansbury of Modesto. She had 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Leila, Christopher and Mckenzie. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Carolyn Terrill of Modesto, and Peggy Holt of Modesto. She is preceded in death by her sister Jamie Trott and her parents James and Draper Lisenby. Services will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Neptune Society 711 5th St. Modesto, CA. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service at 5231 Claribel Rd. Modesto, CA

www.cvobituaries.com



Elizabeth Ann Caron (Lisenby)August 11, 1940 - April 25, 2019Elizabeth Caron, 78, of Ripon, CA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Elizabeth was born in Darlove, Mississippi to James and Draper Lisenby. She lived in Arizona and then Oregon, where she graduated from Cottage Grove High school in 1958. She and her family moved to the Valley when she was 18. Elizabeth worked for many years at Draper's Rest Home in Salida, owned by her parents, cooking and caring for patients. Elizabeth had 3 sisters, and her parents didn't treat her any differently despite having Cerebral Palsy. Elizabeth was able to live independently for most of her life because her parents taught her to never give up. She became paralyzed when she was 59 years old and still refused to give up. She was able to gain some motion back in her hands and arms. She loved to work on jigsaw puzzles, seal them, and give them away to friends and family. Elizabeth had a beautiful and loving soul. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed tremendously. Elizabeth was survived by her daughters who cared for her and loved her immensely, Debbie Joslen (David) of Ripon and Pamela Caron (Eric) of Modesto. She is survived by her grandchildren Cynthia Trickey (Kristopher) of Ripon, Christopher Joslen of Ripon, Danny Jenkins of Modesto, and Jordan Hansbury of Modesto. She had 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Leila, Christopher and Mckenzie. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Carolyn Terrill of Modesto, and Peggy Holt of Modesto. She is preceded in death by her sister Jamie Trott and her parents James and Draper Lisenby. Services will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Neptune Society 711 5th St. Modesto, CA. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service at 5231 Claribel Rd. Modesto, CA Published in the Modesto Bee on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close