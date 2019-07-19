Guest Book View Sign Service Information Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 (801)-363-5781 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Call Enger

-Jan 11 1947 - July 11 2019

Elizabeth Ann Call Enger passed away on Thursday, July 11, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by those she loved. Liz was born January 11, 1945, in Long Beach, California, to Frank Glade and Dorothy Gathright Wall, for whom she had a deep affection throughout her life.

She graduated in English literature from Brigham Young University in 1967. She was married to Alan Call from 1966-1995 and together they had eight children. In 1992, Liz returned to graduate school at BYU where she earned a master's degree in library science. She then began a career as a librarian and teacher.

She married Robert R.C. Enger in 2003 and in 2010, Robert and Liz moved from Salt Lake City to Lake Oswego, Oregon, where she served as a volunteer librarian in the local public library system. Expressing a desire to be closer to her children in California, Liz and Bob relocated to Modesto, California in 2015.

Liz will always be remembered by her family and friends for her fierce intelligence, her supportive devotion to her loved ones, and the lifelong joy she found in reading, writing, and learning. Liz was also known for her curiosity and ardent desire to give voice to those unable of finding their own—either in her professional environment or in her private life. She was known for her defiance in the face of those who sought to take advantage over the indefensible and helpless, and for her desire and ability to provide comfort and solace to those in need. She will be truly missed.

Liz is survived by her husband Robert; her children Jeff (CherRon), Mike (Michele), Chris (Phyllis), Greg (Cirila), Matt, Emily, Sarah (Jared), and Amy; her brother Fred Wall (Rusty) and sister Kathleen Wall; her 19 beloved grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary (260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT). A celebration of Liz's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation prior to services beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the same location. Interment will be at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

