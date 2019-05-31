Elizabeth Jo Eaton
December 15,1926-April 30,2019
Elizabeth Jo Eaton was born at home, December 15, 1926.She was raised on a farm near Quentin Okla and attended schools in Quentin.In 1942 She and her family moved to Califonia where she married her High School Sweetheart Harold Bugs Eaton. She worked many years in the quality control dept forTriValley Growers. She loved to play dominos and card games.
She spent many enjoyable evenings at Minnies.
Her retirement was filled with travels with Bugs.
She was laid to rest in the Masoleum Lakewood Memorial Park. Many thanks to her caregivers, and Central Coast Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 31, 2019