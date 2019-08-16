Ella "Louise" Lacy
Dec 4, 1940 - Aug 10, 2019
Age 78. Louise was born on December 4, 1940 in Helena, Montana to parents Fearl LaBass and Mildred LaBass. Louise grew up in Modesto and graduated Modesto High School class of 1959. Soon thereafter, Louise married the love of her life Ray Lacy Jr. They made their home in Hughson, CA. Louise and Ray raised three children, Matthew Lacy, John Lacy, and Justene Lacy. Louise was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother "weezey", sister and friend. Louise devoted her time to homemaking. Louise loved spending time with family, camping, traveling, golfing, gardening, singing, playing cards, and going to church. Louise also loved to decorate and entertain. Louise especially loved to decorate for Christmas, she decorated every room in her home. Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Lacy Jr. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Brenda) Lacy, John Lacy, and Justene Lacy; her grandchildren Logan (Leticia) Lacy, Mariah Lacy, and Cheyenne Lacy; her great-grandchildren Ryker Lacy and Macklin Lacy; her siblings, Leon (Arlene) LaBass, Sherman (Rose) LaBass, Barbara (Dave) Westcott, Ted (Shirley) LaBass, Fearlene (Al) Vieira, and Jim (Robin) LaBass. Louise will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Please Join us in a celebration of life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. held at Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 Sixth Street, Hughson, CA
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019