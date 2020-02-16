Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Gordon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen, Gordon

June 16, 1939 - January 30, 2020

Ellen K. Gordon (nee Maguire) passed away on January 30, 2020, in Modesto, CA, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Warren and their son Elgin. Ellen is survived by her children Lacey, Elaine, and Aaron and her grandchildren Domonique and Tiara.

Ellen was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but her family moved to Southern California when she was young. Her family opened a business in Long Barn and she graduated from Summerville Union High School in Tuolume. She attended college at Orange Coast College and later moved to San Francisco.

She met her husband Warren through her father, who had invited him to Long Barn. Warren and Ellen courted in San Francisco and married in 1962. They were longtime residents of Pleasanton, California, and devoted to each other for over forty-one years until Warren passed in 2003. Ellen missed him every day.

She rode horses, skied, and was a bit of a tomboy when young. As an adult, she enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful cook. Ellen loved crafts; she sewed, knitted, embroidered, and quilted. She adored reading, especially murder mysteries. She watched all sorts of movies, especially action films, Star Trek, and James Bond. She never took up golf, but enjoyed following it on TV, especially when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were playing. She found jigsaw puzzles and card games engaging and entertaining.

Ellen will be remembered for her beautiful smile and for the graceful resilience that sustained her throughout the hardships in her life. Her optimism, humor and kindness inspired all who knew her. Her extended family, friends, and her cat Harriet brought her great joy. Ellen found beauty in art museums, music, California poppies, and autumn leaves.

A celebration of Ellen's life will be held in Turlock in May. Memorial donations in the memory of Ellen may be made to the American Kidney Fund or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

