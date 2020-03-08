Ellen Hermansen (1927 - 2020)
Obituary
Ellen Estelle Hermansen
June 20, 1927 - February 22, 2020
Ellen Estelle Hermansen, born on June 20, 1927, passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents Estella and Ralph Dylhoff, sister Verna Van Till, husband Cal and son Larry. She is survived by sons, Dale (Beverly), Tom, Jim (Cathy), Michael (Dora), and daughter Jane (Steve) Doolittle; 10 grandchildren, Thomas (Sheri), Sarah (Gabe), Dana (Jay), Jeffrey (Sabrina), Scott (Lindsey), Jenna (Chris), Sally (Josef), Greg, Christine, Jimmy; 8 great grandchildren, Maggie, John, Landon, Brooklyn, Charlie, Dylan, Maci, Lucy. Ellen grew up on the family farm outside of Modesto. She attended Modesto Junior College and U.C. Davis, married and became a devoted mother and housewife, raising six children. Later in life, she took classes at Diablo Valley Junior College and California State University, Sacramento, where she studied nursing. Ellen was interested in many things including travel, art, photography, interior design, fashion, theater, cooking and sewing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who thoroughly enjoyed the many large family gatherings held over the years. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020
