Elmer Lester Rorobaugh
Dec 22, 1929 - Jun 12, 2019
Elmer Lester Rorabaugh was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Henry and Dorothy Rorabaugh on December 22, 1929. Elmer passed away on June 12, 2019 in Modesto, California at the age of 89. Elmer was a long time resident of Atwater, California for over 60 years. Elmer proudly served his country in the United States Army. Where he was a Veteran of the Korean War where he was honored with Prestigious Purple Heart during his service to our country. After the service Elmer owned and operated a successful carpenter business Middle A Construction in Atwater, California. Elmer was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America for 60 years. Elmer is survived by his two sons Tony Rorabaugh of Atwater, California and Dennis Rorabaugh of North Las Vegas, Nevada. Elmer also leaves behind his granddaughter Cassandra Osborn of Cyprus and his great grandchildren Daphne and Juliet along with other family members and friends. Elmer is preceded in death by his loving wife Allene Rorabaugh, son Ronald Rorabaugh, his parents Henry and Dorothy Rorabaugh, his sister Madelyn Futch and Brother John Rorabaugh. A Memorial Service for Elmer will be held on June 19th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at New Life- Pentecostal Church located at corner of 12th and P Street, Merced, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 18, 2019