Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd Modesto , CA Obituary

Elmira Jones

Sept. 6, 1935-Apr. 26, 2019

Elmira was born in Artesia, New Mexico to her parents Esiquiel and Lucinda Orona. Elmira graduated from Artesia High School in 1955, she played girls basketball there. When she was younger she was involved in 4-H club. Elmira moved to California in the late 1950's. She met and married her husband Alan Jones, they were married for over 50 years. In the 1970's they moved into the current house in Modesto, across the street from her sister Toni (Jess) and family. Elmira retired from apple a day cafe in Gould medical several years ago. Bowling was her passion, she bowled until the end of March. When asked "how can you throw that 11 pound ball?' her response was "I do the best I can". Elmira also loved watching the Oakland A's baseball team. Elmira loved to cook, she made many tortillas for family and friends. She loved her family, and friends dearly, her bowlers were her extended family. She had many cats, she took care of over the years, all rescues. Elmira had a very big heart, and she had a very strong faith in God.

Elmira is survived by 3 daughters, Cindy Hernandez (Daniel) of Fresno, Elmira Lucinda Perine (David) of Modesto, and Teresa French (Jay) of Modesto. She also has 2 grandchildren, Jeff Perine of Woodbridge, and Tita Pham (Norman) of Fresno. She is also survived by 4 sisters, Bonnie, Toni, Nellie and Mary, and 1 brother, Lee (Loretta) of Las Vegas., another sister in law, Alice of Los Banos. Along with many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. she is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Alan Jones, her son, her grandson Daniel, and 2 sisters Melva and Dora.

Visistation will by Monday, May 6th from 4-8pm at Salas Brothers funeral chapel, 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto, and rosary at 6pm. Chatholic funeral mass will be on Tuesday, May 7th at 9:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1813 Oakdale Rd in Modesto as well. Graveside service will be immediately following at Acacia cemetary on Scenic Dr in Modesto. After that service, we will have a receiption at St. Joseph's church hall. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Doctors Medical Center for being so kind and helpful with our mom.

www.cvobituaries.com



