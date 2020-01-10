Eloise Joan Ferguson
February 17, 1936 - September 22, 1999
Eloise Joan Ferguson, 83, passed away in her sleep Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Senior Care Alliance in Modesto, CA.
She leaves behind sons Eric, Mark, and Scott Ferguson; grandchildren: Erika Howard, Jamie Smalley, Sovauhna Word, and Alyssa and Madeline Ferguson; and great grandchildren: Charlotte and Wyatt Word; Walker Smalley, and Graham Howard as well as many close friends and extended family.
Born in Abert Lea, Minnesota to Emanuel and Beatrice (Christiansen) Petersen, she grew up in Turlock and spent most of her adult life in Modesto, where she committed herself to maintaining a loving home for her family.
Eloise endured her father's death at the age of 14 years old, but she was blessed with six brothers and sisters who helped care for and love her during those formidable years. Siblings Marcella, Delores, Shirley, Dan, Clarice, and Phil all helped their single mother look after their youngest sibling.
She had many fond memories growing up in the small town of Turlock. She attended Lowell Grammar School, where she walked the tree-lined streets to her beloved school. She attended Turlock High School graduating in 1956. She loved making the trip to the big city of Modesto, where she was introduced to the love of her life, John Ferguson, her brother Phil's best friend.
Eloise married John Ferguson in 1959, where they shared their lives for 60 years. They began a long life together in Berkeley as Eloise and John enjoyed the bustling Bay Area, but eventually settled down in Modesto. Known for her delicious cooking and delightful parties, Eloise loved entertaining friends and family at their ranch outside of Modesto. Eloise was a graceful woman who made it seem effortless running an active household of kids' school functions, sports events, and presenting Holiday affairs in her own graceful style.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 11:00 am at the Turlock Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020