Elsie Ruth Crites

Aug 15, 1932 - Feb 18, 2019

Our Lord called Elsie Ruth Crites home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 86.

Elsie Ruth McCollum was born on August 15, 1932, in the home of her grandparents in Izard County, Arkansas, to her parents Jewell Woodrow McCollum and Myra Allene McCollum. At the age of 6, Elsie and her family moved to California to make a new life. At the age of 15, Elsie married the love of her life, Ward Irwin Crites, on December 31, 1947. They were blessed with 2 children and were married for 53 years until Ward's passing in 2001. She worked for Modesto City Schools and Modesto Junior College and was a member of the IBEW Women's Auxiliary.

Elsie was full of love for her family and friends and life in general. She always made herself available to help others, to lend an ear and to give sound advice. Elsie was known for her great cooking and sewing and was a wonderful host to anyone visiting her home. Elsie enjoyed bowling, traveling, casinos, writing long letters, having long phone conversations, visiting family and friends and attending sporting events to cheer on her favorite players.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Hillman McCollum. Elsie is survived by her children: Linda Shull of Turlock and Darrel and Nancy Crites of Modesto.

She also leaves behind her brother, Charles Ray McCollum (Tressie) of Denair and her sisters, Darlis Gena Schortner of Oakdale, Mary Lassiter of Manteca and Betty McKinley of La Pine, OR. As a loving Nana she leaves behind her grandchildren: Marc Stout, Karri Husman, Matthew Stout, Michael Crites and Mary Bylsma and their spouses and 11 great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to give a warm thank you to the wonderful staff at Pacifica Senior Living for taking such good care of Elsie in her final years with Alzheimer's. We would also like to thank Community Hospice for their care and support for Elise and her family during her final year of life.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25th, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park. Please join the family for a reception immediately following the service at the Westfork Estates Clubhouse, 500 North Tully Rd., Turlock, CA for lunch and fellowship.

