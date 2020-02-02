Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Mary Cunha



April 25, 1921-Jan. 27, 2020

On January 27, 2020, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Elsie Mary Cunha joined her husband Joseph Cunha in Heaven. Her family is grateful she lived a very long and healthy 98 years with her sharp wit and sassy attitude. She passed quickly and peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.

Elsie lived her entire life in Escalon. In 1921, she was born and grew up on a ranch at the corner of Brennan and Lone Tree Rd. She and her first husband, Leo "Bud" Borden, had three children, Patricia Lenci, Edward "Jim" Borden and Richard "Rick" Borden. Grandpa Bud passed in 1951. In 1953, Elsie married Joseph Elias Cunha. She was devoted to him and carried his memory beyond his passing at 90 years old in 2005.

Elsie's children's spouses are Ron Lenci and Nancy Borden. Grandchildren and their spouses are Shawn and Jaime Lenci, Ronda Lenci and Martin Scheibal, Brent and Malissa Borden, Brooke and Shaun McGovern, and Cody and Karey Borden. Her great-grandchildren are Huck Borden, Kaycee and Emma Borden, and Olivia, Cora, and Cooper McGovern.

Known to her extended family and their many friends as Grandma and Auntie, her greatest joy was cooking and feeding her family. She spent her weekdays happily dog sitting her grand dog and faithful companion, Suzy the bichon. In her final days, she went grocery shopping and gave an interview about what it was like to live nearly 100 years. Until her death, she was the oldest living Escalon native.

In lieu of services or flowers, Grandma requested remembrances be made to the Escalon Ambulance Fund or Community Hospice.

