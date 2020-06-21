Elsie Mae Rhien ManningNovember 8, 1925 - May 29, 2020Modesto Native dies at 94Elsie Mae Rhien ManningPassed from this life in her home on May 29, 2020.Elsie was born November 8, 1925 to Elsie Genevieve (Desimone) and Robert Carl Rhien of Modesto. She was the fourth of four children. They moved to the corner of 15th St and Needham when she was small and that's where she grew up, across from Graceada Park.She graduated from Modesto High in 1943, after which she attended school in Berkeley where she received a degree in Home Ec and learned sewing and design. This came in quite handy throughout her life as she made formals and wedding dresses for family and friends as well as many clothes and costumes for her family through the years.Elsie's father was a member of the IOOF Wildey Lodge and the Masonic Lodge Stanislaus #206 both of Modesto. This enabled her mother to join Amaranth and Electa Chapter #72 of Eastern Star. So when Elsie was 13, she followed her sister Eilene into Job's Daughters and joined the Order of Eastern Star while she was Honored Queen. She was a Past Bethel Guardian of #42 and #263 of Modesto, and appointed Grand 3rd Messenger in 1962. She served as Deputy Grand Guardian and a consulting Deputy for several years. When her sons, Larry and Bob joined DeMolay she became the President of the Mother's Club, and continued her time in and out of the kitchen when husband Ralph became Master of Modesto Lodge #675. It didn't stop there, because about that time it was daughter Margi's turn to be in Job's Daughters and more formals, corsages, carrying pieces and table decorations were ahead. After Margi was done being a Grand Bethel Girl, Elsie finally felt like it was her turn. Elsie's Masonic family was important to her all of her life. In Eastern Star she held several offices becoming Worthy Matron in 1987 and again with Ralph as Worthy Patron in 1991, then Grand Representative to Oregon 1992-1994. She has enjoyed filling in anywhere she traveled and holding office in Linden and Escallonia Chapters. Elsie loved to travel. She was so proud of having visited so many chapters not only in CA but in other states Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Nevada and General Grand Chapters. She loved making new friends and seeing those she hadn't seen in years.Elsie was always ready to go. She was ever willing to chaperone a band or choir trip, or go to any meeting in any town anywhere. She was 1 of about 15 chaperones on a cross country trip on charter busses filled with 350 High School students TWICE. That's guts. She was disappointed to never go to Hawaii, but was excited to go to Europe and Alaska, Bahamas and Mexico.That doesn't mean there wasn't time for other interests! Elsie loved Ycamp and was a counselor there. Ralph had to catch her up on top of a rock at about 10,000 ft to propose. Elsie said she hiked up and floated down. As a couple, they loved to dance, waterski, and camp or just spend time at the cabin. Her best friends from High school had introduced her to Ralph, even though they had attended the same school, and in turn they introduced his best friend from the War to one of hers. These couples had friendships that lasted their lifetimes, they played pinochle every month and were extended family in a way that is rare in our fast paced lives today. These individuals were sorely missed later in her life.Elsie also belonged to Rebeccas, Amaranth, and Native Daughters. She loved to attend shows at the Gallo Center, exercise with the Area on Aging group, sew and crochet for the Patient's Comfort Care and supported Shriners Hospital, the Masonic Home at Union City and Service Dogs for Veterans. Remembrances can be made to any of these or to Community Hospice of Modesto.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert D Rhien (Ruth),Carrol, sister Eilene Severson (Neill), their son Jerry, husband Ralph L, and his Brother Vernon (Alice) Manning.She is survived by her sons Larry (Lara & their family), and Robert (Kay & Brooke), her daughter Margrethe Leininger (Bill), grandchildren Karen and CJ Leininger, nephews and nieces, much extended family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a namesake.Franklin & Downs is honored to serve the Manning family.