Elsie M. Mendonca
Nov 8, 1942 - Feb 23, 2019
Elsie M. Mendonca of Modesto passed away on Saturday, February 23rd. She was 76. She worked at Campbell Soup Co. for 42 years. She is survived by her Husband Loren, her only Son, and daughter-in-law. 2 grandchildren, and a niece. She loved the Lord, and her family which she always put first. She will always be in our heart, and memories. Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 5th from 4-8pm. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 6th at 10am. Both will be at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2019