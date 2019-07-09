Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Padilla. View Sign Service Information Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Padilla

June 03, 1936 - July 04, 2019

Elsie Padilla left this journey of life in the comfort of her own home on July 4, 2019, in Delhi, CA. at the age of 83. Elsie was one of 11 children, born on June 3, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Eulojio and Felipa Parraz.

At the age of 19, she married her first love, Alfred Padilla, and together they raised 7 children in Watsonville, California, until moving to Delhi, CA. in 1979. She worked hard every day from the age of 8 until she retired. She touched many lives with her devoted friendship and love and strength of which we all carry with us forever. She was a great cook and no one left her kitchen hungry. She loved Mariachi music, her garden, long drives to the beach or casino and shopping, especially shoes and jewelry. She always looked amazing for any occasion. She will be forever loved and missed by all, especially her children & family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Padilla, sons Arthur Padilla, Andy Padilla, and her first grandson, Armando Padilla, who will meet her with love and spend their eternal life together. Visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm, services will begin at 1 pm with burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com



