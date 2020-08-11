Elsie L. ReisNovember 28, 1923 - August 6, 2020Elsie Lorraine Reis passed from this world on August 06, 2020. She was 96 at the time of her death.Elsie was born on November 28, 1923 in Hughson, CA to parents Manuel and Serafina Santos. She joined sister Alice and would later welcome five more siblings.Much of Elsie's childhood was spent in Hughson, although the family would later move to Turlock. On June 5, 1942 Elsie graduated from Turlock High. Four years later, on June 9, 1946 Elsie married Herman S. Reis. Herman and Elsie would raise four children together, till Herman's passing on May 23, 1966. Faced with being a single parent, Elsie entered the nursing program at MJC. She became a Licensed Vocational Nurse on May 27, 1968. She worked at Scenic General Hospital upon being licensed, and later moved over to Modesto City Hospital. Elsie retired in the late 80s, but self-identified as a nurse to the end.Elsie Reis was a devout Catholic and was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto, CA for many years. She lived in Modesto for 51 years and California for 94 years. She thought that she would live her entire life in California, but her sons decided to relocate out of state upon retirement. Marvin and Bonnie took her off to live in Missouri. She liked to joke that she was "living in Misery".Elsie is survived by her two sons, Martin Reis (Kathy) of Venice, Fl and Marvin Reis (Bonnie) of Lake Sherwood, MO; Granddaughters, Kristina Huskins (Sean) and Shannon Wadsworth (Heber); three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mabel Machado (Frank).She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman S. Reis; her daughters, Colleen Tuers (John), and Christine Reis; two sisters, Alice Maciel (Charles) and Evah Ross (Marion); and her brothers, Manuel Santos (Lee),Tod (Joseph) Santos (Beverly), and Jack (Joaquin) Santos.Elsie will eventually be returned to California. 2020 has presented some unusual challenges, but she will be laid to final rest with her husband and daughter in St. Stanislaus Cemetary. A memorial will be held at some point among family and friends.