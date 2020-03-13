Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Elva Villafan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elva Lucia Villafan Romero

02/09/1964 - 03/11/2020

Sister Elva Lucia Villafan Romero, a sister, and member of the Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus passed away on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Elva was born on February 9, 1964, in La Joya De Magallanes, Michoacan Mexico. She is survived by her parents, Benjamin Villafan & Josefa Romero; her siblings: Maria De Jesus Villafan, Father Alberto Villafan, Father Jaime Villafan, Josefina Salvador, and Teresa Padilla and nine nephews and two nieces.

Sister Elva was a cheerful sister with a compassionate heart, she was committed in helping the poor and comforting all those in need. She lived her religious consecration in total generosity and self-giving offering all of her life, especially for the sanctification of priests and new vocations for the church. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

The Vigil will be held at the Sisters of the Cross Convent, located at 1320 Maze Blvd., Modesto on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM the Recitation of the Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1200 Maze Blvd., Modesto, CA. Committal Services will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA. Donations can be made in honor of Sister Elva to the Sisters of the Cross, 1320 Maze Blvd., Modesto, CA 95351.

