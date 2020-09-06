ELVIN W. BRUSHApril 18, 1919 - August 19, 2020Elvin Watson Brush, a retired career USAF World War II pilot died in his home in Anchorage, August 19, on National Aviation Day. He was 101 years old.Elvin Brush was born and raised on his family's dairy ranch outside of Ceres, California. His parents Walter and Ethel (Mosier) had four sons and a daughter: Charles, Elinor ("Sister"), Lanard, Elvin, and Everett. (Everett died in infancy). They grew up during the Depression, working together to hold the farmland. Elvin's toughness and resourcefulness, carried to the end of his life, came from his time on the ranch.He received his first pilot's license with the Civilian Pilot Training program in 1940. He earned an A.S. degree in chemical engineering and math from Modesto Junior College in 1941 where he met Marilynn Morrison. They were married in June 1942.In May 1941 he joined the US Army Air Corps. He particularly wanted to fly fighters, but at 6'4" was too tall. To pass the physical to fly for the Corps, he walked 17 miles without food, water, or rest, to come in just short enough to qualify for pilot cadet training. He graduated Advanced Flying School in January 1942, and was promoted to second lieutenant. Although anxious to join the war, Elvin was kept stateside as a flight instructor. December 1942, he began training in bombers. September 1943, the 15th Air force, 49th Wing, 484, 485, 461 bomb groups were created primarily to fly B-24 Liberators in Europe. Elvin was assigned to the 484th. In spring 1944, the 484th flew their B-24's from Brazil to the African Continent and then to northern Italy where they set up base camp. With the same crew, Elvin piloted 51 consecutive bombing missions over Europe, their plane getting hit several times. They returned safely stateside fall of 1944.Elvin flew C-54 transports across the Pacific after the war. During his Air Force career and now with his family, he was stationed at Hickam AFB in Hawaii, Norton AFB in California, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, and served as military advisor in Turkey and Portugal, with several side assignments all over the world. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1961.During his military career he earned several decorations and service awards: Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, American Defense Service Medal, and several Campaign Medals. In April 2019 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor.He had a flying service for a few years in Modesto, California, his hometown. In 1971 he left for Alaska and joined the Teamsters No.959 to drive equipment for the Alaskan pipeline on the North Slopes. His favorite truck was the low-boy and his new name was "Slim".Elvin W. Brush is survived by his family: daughters Michael and Karlene born in California; sons Peter, born in Turkey, and Jeffry, born in Portugal. He is preceded in death by his eldest son Wayne, born in Hawaii and by his wife, Marilynn (Morrison). He has left behind six grandchildren: Erick, Ginger, Shelby, Michael, Sage, and Michaela; nine great-grandchildren: Monique, Kristen, Maguire, Blaine, Evan, Michael , Madeline, Bliss, and Hayes; a great-great grandson, Buck; nephews Walter, Ron, and Dennis; nieces Sandra, Gayle, Luanna and Christine.A graveside service with military honors will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, in Hughson, California on Thursday, September 10 at 10a.m. A memorial will be held at some future and safer time both here in California and in Alaska.The family wishes to thank all those who helped their father at his life's end.