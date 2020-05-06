Elvin Ghan
1937 - 2020
Elvin Gene Ghan
Jun 17, 1937 - Apr 27, 2020
Elvin 'Butch' Ghan, 82, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Born in Mount Shasta, the son of Otis and Jewell Ghan, he was raised in Stockton and graduated from Stockton High. Butch later moved to Modesto to raise his family, and eventually, he retired on a country property in Turlock.
After serving in the US Army, he began his career with United Parcel Service and retired after 33 years of service. He took pride in his work at UPS and received many accolades for his contributions to the company.
Butch was a gentleman and cowboy at heart. He enjoyed tending to his farm and working with his horses. He was an avid horseman and participated in local and regional team roping competitions. He also had a passion for bowling and participated in the local bowling league for over 25 years. Although he enjoyed the physical attributes of both sports, he cherished the camaraderie and friendships he made over the years. He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa to his granddaughters.
Butch leaves his wife of 65 years, Betty L. Ghan; his sons, Gary Ghan (Cathy) and Marvin Ghan (Colette); grandchildren Tearsa Ghan, Courtney Ghan, Caitlin Ghan, Nicole Dodd, and Cory Harden; his brother LaVerne Ghan (Betty); nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Ghan.
A private funeral service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ACTRA California Chapter, 21098 Avenue 328, Woodlake, CA 93286 (Memo: Catastrophe Fund).
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
