Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elvira Maria, Cordero

Mar 1, 1935 - Feb 18,2019

Elvira Maria Cordero age 83, of Modesto, CA, entered into her eternal life on Sunday at Doctors medical center surrounded by her loving family. Elvira was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Retired from Tri-valley cannery after 30 years. At a young age she strived for a better life, she came to the states to work in the fields. At age 16 she met her husband Alfonso Cordero in Texas. They were married for 25 yrs when her husband passed. They have 5 wonderful children together Alfonso Jr., Luis (Sally), Moises (Nora), Daniel (Nina) Cordero, and Juana (Johnny) Salas. She had 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her devotion was to her faith and unity of her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and famous for her flour tortillas at family gatherings.

Visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thu. Feb.28th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Funeral mass at 11:30 am, Fri., Mar. 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.

She was survived by her siblings Juan, Gilbert, and Orelia Trevino

She was preceded by her husband Alfonso Cordero and parents Antonio and Josefina Trevino.

www.cvobituaries.com



Elvira Maria, CorderoMar 1, 1935 - Feb 18,2019Elvira Maria Cordero age 83, of Modesto, CA, entered into her eternal life on Sunday at Doctors medical center surrounded by her loving family. Elvira was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Retired from Tri-valley cannery after 30 years. At a young age she strived for a better life, she came to the states to work in the fields. At age 16 she met her husband Alfonso Cordero in Texas. They were married for 25 yrs when her husband passed. They have 5 wonderful children together Alfonso Jr., Luis (Sally), Moises (Nora), Daniel (Nina) Cordero, and Juana (Johnny) Salas. She had 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her devotion was to her faith and unity of her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and famous for her flour tortillas at family gatherings.Visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thu. Feb.28th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Funeral mass at 11:30 am, Fri., Mar. 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.She was survived by her siblings Juan, Gilbert, and Orelia TrevinoShe was preceded by her husband Alfonso Cordero and parents Antonio and Josefina Trevino. Funeral Home Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson

450 W Las Palmas Ave.

Patterson , CA 95363

(209) 892-6112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close