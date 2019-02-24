Elvira Maria, Cordero
Mar 1, 1935 - Feb 18,2019
Elvira Maria Cordero age 83, of Modesto, CA, entered into her eternal life on Sunday at Doctors medical center surrounded by her loving family. Elvira was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Retired from Tri-valley cannery after 30 years. At a young age she strived for a better life, she came to the states to work in the fields. At age 16 she met her husband Alfonso Cordero in Texas. They were married for 25 yrs when her husband passed. They have 5 wonderful children together Alfonso Jr., Luis (Sally), Moises (Nora), Daniel (Nina) Cordero, and Juana (Johnny) Salas. She had 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her devotion was to her faith and unity of her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and famous for her flour tortillas at family gatherings.
Visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thu. Feb.28th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Funeral mass at 11:30 am, Fri., Mar. 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
She was survived by her siblings Juan, Gilbert, and Orelia Trevino
She was preceded by her husband Alfonso Cordero and parents Antonio and Josefina Trevino.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019