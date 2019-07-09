Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elvira "Vera" Garcia

Feb. 1925 ~ July 2019

Elvira (Vera) Margarida Canisso Garcia was born on Feb. 8, 1925 on the family farm in Livingston, CA to Portuguese immigrants Joe and Mary Gomes Canisso. Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, on July 3, 2019 in Turlock, CA, at age 94, with loving family and friends at her side.

She loved sharing her memories of growing up on the farm. She attended school in Arena and Livingston. She met Joseph Garcia at a Portuguese dance in Stevinson. They were married on December 8, 1950 in Reno and were married for 52 years until Joe's passing in 2003. She had resided in Turlock for 60 years.

She was a proud American who was equally proud of her Portuguese heritage. She lived her Catholic faith loving all, especially her family. She was loving, caring, kind and considerate of others. She loved animals and wanted to take all of them home with her. She enjoyed being with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, and her oldest child her daughter, Mary Ann Sartin. She is survived by her daughter Diana, her son Dennis, and her 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

We would like to thank her grandchildren Denice, Ellen and Mario and Marci for helping to care for her. We also thank, Bristol Hospice, especially Desiree and Kamni, for their compassionate care of mom.

Services will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with burial to follow at Winton Cemetery District. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





