Elvis Eugene SholerOctober 16, 1929 - July 10, 2020Elvis Eugene Sholer, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Modesto, CA at his home with family by his side.Elvis was born in Hughes, Oklahoma, October 16, 1929. His family moved to Stockton, CA in 1944. He worked as a California Highway Patrolman for 23 years 7 months, spending most of his career in the Modesto area.He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Tatum from Stockton, CA on July 24, 1949; raised 5 children and helped raise 11 grandchildren. Elvis loved his family and extended family. He was everyone's "favorite" and treated us all with the same love and respect.His hobbies included playing cards, crossword puzzles, reading, fishing and golf. He spent his retirement years vacationing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.Elvis is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joan Sholer; children Richard Sholer (Debbie), Becky Roman (Michael), Cary Sholer (Alina), Rita Sholer; grandchildren Michelle Jeffries (Brian (dec.), Alicia (Ali) Sholer, Jessica Anderson (Tye), Rochelle Bellew (Ryan), Neil Sholer, Luke Sholer, Brian Sholer, Laura Blomgren (Jonathan), Ashley Sholer, Yiteng Zhang, Granite and Forrest Stanley. Elvis and Joan are blessed with 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Sister Fern Leonardini (Andy); brother Orval Sholer (Lynn); and sisters in-law Joy Sholer, Audrey Rasmussen, Evelyn Tatum; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his children Jennifer Sholer and Gary Sholer; his parents John and Eva Sholer; brothers Douglas Sholer, Meady JB (Jay) Sholer, Donald Sholer, Perry Sholer; and sisters Myrtle Rachel Lovelace and Dortha Louise Pilcher.The funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 22 at 11 AM. Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home in the Riverside Chapel, located at 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326. The funeral attendance is limited to immediate family, by invitation only, due to the current health protocol.Burial service is open to all and will occur at the Lakewood Memorial Pavillion immediately following the funeral service.Viewing is on Tuesday, July 21st from 1 - 5 PM at Lakewood Memorial.The funeral service will be live webcasted on Facebook and available to view anytime at: