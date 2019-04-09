EMERY ROSE KLINE & KINZLEE JO KLINE
March 26, 2019-March 26, 2019
Emery Rose Kline and Kinzlee Jo Kline, infant twin sisters, were born and passed away to heaven after a few hours on March 26, 2019. During their short time here on Earth, they touched many hearts and lives. They were perfect and beautiful. Emery resembled her daddy; while Kinzlee resembled her mommy. Emery and Kinzlee are survived by their parents: Christopher and Yvonne Kline (Modesto); grandparents: David and Lori Kline (Modesto); great-grandmother: Mary Kline (Modesto); Aunt Jolene and Uncle Michael Tang (Los Angeles); Aunt Jocelyn Ma (San Jose); Uncle Tyler Ma (Sacramento); and many other relatives.
A memorial service and burial will be scheduled at a later date and time.
"Blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4
