Emilio Flores Sr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilio Flores Sr..
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-632-1018
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emilio Flores Sr.
Aug. 29, 1942 - May 12, 2019
Emilio Flores Sr., 76, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Hughson, CA.
Emilio was born in Brownsville, TX to Manuel and Julia Flores. Throughout his life, he resided in the Dos Palos, Hilmar and Livingston communities. Emilio owned and operated Emilio's Tires in Livingston for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Manuel Flores Jr.; his sister, Stella Flores; and his son, Emilio Flores Jr. (2015). He is survived by his life partner, Rita Vierra; son, James Flores; step-son, Bobby Vierra; grandchildren, Nick and AJ Flores; and his great-grandchildren, Orion Flores, Jaxx Flores, Thor Flores and Eva Vierra.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.