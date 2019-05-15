Emilio Flores Sr.
Aug. 29, 1942 - May 12, 2019
Emilio Flores Sr., 76, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Hughson, CA.
Emilio was born in Brownsville, TX to Manuel and Julia Flores. Throughout his life, he resided in the Dos Palos, Hilmar and Livingston communities. Emilio owned and operated Emilio's Tires in Livingston for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Manuel Flores Jr.; his sister, Stella Flores; and his son, Emilio Flores Jr. (2015). He is survived by his life partner, Rita Vierra; son, James Flores; step-son, Bobby Vierra; grandchildren, Nick and AJ Flores; and his great-grandchildren, Orion Flores, Jaxx Flores, Thor Flores and Eva Vierra.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 15, 2019