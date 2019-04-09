Emily Leighan Cascia
|
Sept. 1989 – Apr. 2019
Emily Leighan Cascia passed away suddenly this past Sunday at her family home in Denair. Emily was born in the fall of 1989 in Modesto and lived there until her family moved to Denair when she was five. Emily was in 4H, FFA and was a proud Denair High School graduate.
Emily is survived by her parents, Rod and Julie Cascia, brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Breanna Cascia, grandmother Geraldine Cascia and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Cascia and, Jerry and Marjorie Vieths.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Allen Mortuary in Turlock. Interment will be private. Please share your sweet memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
