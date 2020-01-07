Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Francisco. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd Modesto, CA 95355 Send Flowers Obituary

Emily Mae Francisco

Oct 13, 1921 - Jan 2, 2020

Emily was born in Arcata, California, grew up on a dairy, and moved to Modesto as a teenager. Emily worked at Hammond Army Hospital during the War, but spent most of her career in retail sales. She was married to Ernest Francisco for 56 years. They raised three boys. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Whilemina Ribeiro, her husband Ernest, son Robert, grandson Michael, brothers Joseph, Leslie, and Raymond Ribeiro, sisters Irene Ribeiro and Marie Watkins. She is survived by sons Philip(Elena) Francisco, Ronald (Linette) Francisco, daughter-in-taw Cindy Francisco, sister Francis Pauls, and brother Richard Ribeiro along with her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Francisco Family, a viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. with a rosary at 6 P.M. located at 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10 A.M. located at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Emily Mae FranciscoOct 13, 1921 - Jan 2, 2020Emily was born in Arcata, California, grew up on a dairy, and moved to Modesto as a teenager. Emily worked at Hammond Army Hospital during the War, but spent most of her career in retail sales. She was married to Ernest Francisco for 56 years. They raised three boys. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Whilemina Ribeiro, her husband Ernest, son Robert, grandson Michael, brothers Joseph, Leslie, and Raymond Ribeiro, sisters Irene Ribeiro and Marie Watkins. She is survived by sons Philip(Elena) Francisco, Ronald (Linette) Francisco, daughter-in-taw Cindy Francisco, sister Francis Pauls, and brother Richard Ribeiro along with her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Francisco Family, a viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. with a rosary at 6 P.M. located at 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10 A.M. located at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA. Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close