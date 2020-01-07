Emily Francisco

St Joseph's Catholic Church
1813 Oakdale Rd
Modesto, CA 95355
Emily Mae Francisco
Oct 13, 1921 - Jan 2, 2020
Emily was born in Arcata, California, grew up on a dairy, and moved to Modesto as a teenager. Emily worked at Hammond Army Hospital during the War, but spent most of her career in retail sales. She was married to Ernest Francisco for 56 years. They raised three boys. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Whilemina Ribeiro, her husband Ernest, son Robert, grandson Michael, brothers Joseph, Leslie, and Raymond Ribeiro, sisters Irene Ribeiro and Marie Watkins. She is survived by sons Philip(Elena) Francisco, Ronald (Linette) Francisco, daughter-in-taw Cindy Francisco, sister Francis Pauls, and brother Richard Ribeiro along with her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Francisco Family, a viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. with a rosary at 6 P.M. located at 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10 A.M. located at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
