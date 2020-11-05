Emma L HernandezJuly 20, 1942 - Oct 29, 2020Emma Hernandez passed away at home on October 29, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and later moved to Modesto to live with her family. She worked at Seneca food where she met lifelong friends and eventually her husband. She retired after 40 years to enjoy time with her grandchildren and daughter. Emma enjoyed watering her plants daily, trips to the casino with friends, and her daily coffee. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Hernandez. She is survived by her only daughter Jacqueline and her son in law Oscar Fernandez. She was blessed with two wonderful grandchildren Cristian and Amy Fernandez who were the light of her eyes. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces along with other loved relatives. Outdoor visitation will be held on Thursday November 5 at Salas Brothers Funeral Home from 2-4 pm.