Emmanuel, Tsompanas1956-2020Emmanuel Constantine Tsompanas of Modesto passed away suddenly on June 19, 2020 in Modesto California. Emmanuel was born in 1956 in Price, Utah to Reverend Constantine Emmanuel Tsompanas and Presbytera Mary Tsompanas. Emmanuel helped his father in parish activities and served as an altar boy for many years. He received his mechanical engineering degree with an emphasis in nuclear engineering and energy technology from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After earning his degree Emmanuel settled in Antioch, CA where he married Donna Fay and raised his son, Alexander. He had a long and productive career in aerospace engineering. He later divorced, and after sending his son, Alexander, off to college he retired and moved to Modesto to be closer to his family. He found his adventure partner and rock in Sheila Rose, and they married in 2018.Emmanuel had an endless supply of love for both his family and friends and always knew how to make those around him laugh. He was also a mechanically minded and creative man who had many passion projects. He had many hobbies including camping, swimming, gardening, competitive shooting, and off-roading. His biggest passion project was amateur radio, he was active in the Turlock Amateur Radio Club and Merced County Amateur Radio Emergency Services and also shared this love with his son, frequently combining Sierra Nevada camping trips and broadcasting.Emmanuel was a family man who was a devoted father, husband and son. He is preceded in death by his father, Constantine. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his son Alexander and wife Sasha, his mother Mary, his stepson Joseph, his sisters, Cathy and Francine, his brother James, his ex-wife Donna, his nephews, Jimmy, Harry, Dino, Peter, and Nick, and his nieces, Constance, Nichole and Stephanie and many cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dog Gunner.Due to the pandemic a funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 but attendees will be limited to close family and friends. We hope to have a memorial in celebration of Emmanuel's life in the future once people can gather in larger groups. Donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto, CA or the Turlock Amateur Radio Club (P.O. box 2821 Turlock, Ca 95381).