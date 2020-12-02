Rev. Emmett HubbardMay 5, 1927 - November 21, 2020Turlock, California - "Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and Be Saved" was Rev. Hubbard's message and many souls have been saved and blessed under his ministry.Rev. Emmett Hubbard, 93, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather was gathered peacefully into the arms of God at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020. "He fought the good fight and has kept the faith" during his 73 years of serving God.Emmett was born May 5, 1927 to Cleve and Josie Hubbard in Kinta, Oklahoma. Emmett lived in Kinta throughout most of his childhood and teen years. There he met the love of his life, Virgie Mae Upton, and they were married in 1944 for 70 years until her passing in 2014. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to California where Emmett and Mae were called to the Pentecostal Church of God ministry in 1953. They started as traveling evangelists before they Pastored in Dos Palos, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Salinas for 18 years, and at the Calvary Temple in Merced for 19 years. Under this ministry, he witnessed many people saved, become successful evangelists, pastors, and missionaries serving God, and lead numerous street and prison ministries. Even after his retirement in 1994, he continued to minister and preach the Gospel for the next 20 years and remained passionate about serving God every day since. Emmett was devoted to God, his wife, children, and helping and counseling people during their walk with God.He loved traveling, especially to Israel and Hawaii, playing games with his family, fishing, and watching his favorite SF Giants and OKLA Sooners & Cowboys. Our entire family is fortunate and blessed to have had such a caring and loving father that left us with so many wonderful memories. Emmett Hubbard touched thousands of souls in his decades as an evangelist and as a pastor and was blessed to have made so many friends throughout his life.Emmett is survived by his two daughters, Janice (Mike) Reese and Judy (Ken) Minor; 5 grandchildren, Dennis Brown, Eddie Minor, Bridget Minor Fullington, Mark Reese and Stephanie Reese Williams; and 12 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Aliyah, and another "on the way." Emmett is survived by one sister, Anna Kate McGowen, who loved him dearly. His parents, four brothers, and two sisters preceded him in death.His viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A service in celebration of Rev. Hubbard's life will be officiated by colleagues in the ministry. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held immediately after the funeral at Turlock Memorial Park."HE WHO HEARS MY WORD AND BELIEVES IN HIM WHO SENT ME…HAS PASSED FROM DEATH INTO LIFE." (JOHN 4:24, NKJV).Due to the circumstances to this pandemic we are facing, we are requiring face covering during the viewing and services.