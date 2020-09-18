Emmy Curtice Macfarlane
11/09/1943 - 09/11/2020
Emmy Curtice Macfarlane passed away on 9/11/20 at the age of 76. She was born 11/9/43 in Sonora, California and grew up in Jacksonville.
Emmy met her husband Peter at the age of 16 during a dance in Sonora. That dance lasted for 53 years and created two children, Jessica Macfarlane Holt and Curtice Macfarlane. Emmy loved her children deeply and was a constant source of support, advice and encouragement.
Her two grandchildren, Garrett and Lauren Holt, adored their "Gremmy." Emmy said that Grandma "sounded too old" so Grandma and Emmy were combined and that was acceptable. Gremmy was at every sporting and school event, big or small for her children and grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren passionately and instilled in them her joy for life and celebrations as well as her love of nature.
Emmy graduated from San Diego State and later earned her Master's Degree. She taught Home Economics and English Language Arts/Ancient World History at Denair Middle School for 30 years prior to her retirement. So many of her former students, to this day, stopped her to mention the potholders she taught them to sew or the tortilla pizzas she taught them to cook or her "world famous hot chocolate." Emmy maintained close friendships with her DMS Family and loved teaching.
Emmy had a magical way of adding thoughtful touches and elegance to every celebration. She was a master party planner and loved organizing gatherings for family and friends. Her tailgate parties prior to Curtice's San Jose State Football Games were unforgettable. Every accomplishment and holiday were celebrated with joy and love. Those traditions and celebrations will carry on in her memory for generations to come.
Gardening and decorating are two things that Emmy enjoyed and was highly skilled at doing. She and Pete turned a dirt lot in Denair into a backyard retreat. She spent hours landscaping, planting, and "encouraging" her children to do yard work. She designed and independently contracted a swimming pool that looks like a mountain pond. Emmy knew what she liked and made it happen. The results were always beautiful. Design consultations were frequently provided by Emmy at the request of friends and family. She was the "placement specialist" who knew just where items needed to be and what looked best.
Emmy did not live her life from a distance. She was a constant reminder of the importance of staying close to friends and loved ones. When we no longer need to stay distanced, we will gather to remember Emmy and celebrate the amazing person she was. It will be a celebration that includes linen tablecloths to the ground, real floral arrangements and the proper glass and silverware. Of course, there will be margaritas. Emmy would not have had it any other way.
Emmy is survived by her husband Pete, children Jessica and Curtice and grandchildren Garrett and Lauren as well as her sister, Mary Dexter. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, friends, and family members. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Doc Curtice Memorial Scholarship Fund in Emmy's name through the Sonora Area Foundation at www.sonora-area.org
. www.cvobituaries.com