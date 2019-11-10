Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid Thompson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Community Baptist Church 14143 Yosemite Blvd Waterford , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Enid F. Thompson

July 14, 1942 - November 1, 2019

Enid Faye Thompson born July 14, 1942 passed away November 1, 2019. Enid was born to Harry and Letha Van Gilder in Greenville California. She was the 6th of seven children with siblings Kenny, Dorothy, Kelly, Dallas, Wayne and Virgil. She grew up in Richvale and attended schools in Biggs.

She was nineteen years old when she married Santiago Samuel Candelaria. They had two sons together. They welcomed Fredrick Paul in 1963 and Edward Leo in 1970. They made their home in San Francisco. Enid worked for the San Francisco Chronicle for a number of years before the family moved to Modesto. She held a position as a Sales Manager at Servomation.

She married Bob Thompson in 1989 and started to work in the travel industry at Candy's Carefree Travel from 1989 until 2004. Bob and Enid loved to travel the world together. Some of their favorite destinations were China, Russia, Germany and Austria. Enid was exceptionally fond of Tahiti and they were frequent visitors in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Her hobbies included; culinary arts, floral arrangements and entertaining friends and family.

She had a true love affair with her four legged animals. She had numerous pets throughout the years and rescued many of them. From cats, dogs, birds and horses she had an affinity for animals.

Enid lived her life with zest! She was opinionated and loved to discuss politics. She laughed easily and was the life of the party. Later in life she invested in the lives of her grandchildren by throwing the best pumpkin carving and cooking baking parties around. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Bob Thompson, Sister Dorothy Drennen, brother's Virgil and Wayne Van Gilder, Son Fred Candelaria, three stepchildren Monica Ojcius, Mark Thompson, Mathew Thompson and seven grandsons and one granddaughter.

A memorial service in her memory will be held Tuesday, November 12th at 11am at the Community Baptist Church in Waterford located at 14143 Yosemite Blvd. Waterford CA 95386.

Remembrances can be made to the SPCA of Stanislaus County, 4733 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto, CA 95357.

www.cvobituaries.com



