Eric Robert Leask
September 22, 1961-December 18, 2019
Eric entered into rest in Chico, Ca from an extended illness. Eric was born in Ceres, CA to Robert Leask and Jean Becerra. He spent his childhood years on a ranch located near Waterford, CA. He attended Waterford Elementary School, and graduated from Oakdale High School. Eric obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Chico State University. He worked and lived in Chico until the time of his passing. Eric is survived by his parents; Robert and Betty Leask of Waterford, and Jeannie and Rod Post of Chowchilla; his 2 children; son Hayden, who is serving in the USAF in the country of Jordan, and his daughter Hannah of Chico; 2 brothers; John of Waterford, and Jeff of Modesto, and their families. Eric was predeceased by his grandparents; Sherwood and Isabel Leask, and William and Helen Becerra.
Eric was a lover of books, fine dining, hiking, travel, and he enjoyed viewing lighthouses, and museums; as his passion was ancient as well as modern history. He was very proud of his children, and the contributions that they are making to society.
May he rest in peace. He will be greatly missed, forever remembered, and loved always.
The Family will gather for a celebration of his life in May.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019