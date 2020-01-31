Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Silveira. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM 500 9th Street, Suite M Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eric Silveira

July 28, 1966 - January 29, 2020

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Eric Silveira, a dear loving boyfriend, family member, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 53. Eric was born on July 28th, 1966, in Modesto, CA, to George Silveira and Jacklyn Young. He was baptized as a Catholic at Lady of Fatimah, in Modesto, CA, went to Downey High School, and also studied history at the Modesto Junior College.

In 1994, Eric opened up 'The Gauntlet' in Modesto, CA, a gaming store with the main focus on tabletop games, which also provided space for people to play games as well. In 2002, he gave his shop over to Beau Sampson. Many people know him as an avid game master with incredible knowledge of many tabletop games that he collected and ran throughout his life.

Apart from gaming, Eric also had a passion for creative writing, reading literature, and collecting vintage books. His love for the arts also gave him a wealth of knowledge on world history. His favorite bands included Sparks, Oingo Boingo, and They Might Be Giants. His favorite book series includes the Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit series, Sherlock Holmes, and anything related to World War II. He also loved novels and films about zombies.

Eric was also known to be a generous, humble, patient, and caring person who took care of many people in need throughout his life. At times, he welcomed close friends into his home to assist them through heavily emotional times and also gave guidance to many people in need of support. He was also a caregiver for his mother for several years until she had passed.

Eric Silveira is survived by his father, Goerge Silveira, his brother, Richard Silveira, his sister-in-law, Tammy Silveira, along with his significant others, Scott McElhone, and Damien Arkfeld, and the many close friends he met throughout his life.

A ceremony and celebration of his life will be held at 500 9th Street, Suite M, Modest, CA, on February 2nd at 11:00 AM. All friends and family are welcome to join.

