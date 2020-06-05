Eric Waitiki
1982 - 2020
Eric Waitiki
October 8, 1982 - May 31, 2020
OBITUARY OF ERIC WAITIKI
Eric Waitiki, age 37, of Modesto California, passed from this life into eternal life on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Eric was born on October 8,1982 to Wambui Wainana and Lincoln Wacira Waitiki. He grew up in Turlock, Ca along with his sister Esther Waringa Waitiki.
In his early years, Eric enjoyed Watching Saturday morning cartoons. Eric participated in baseball. He loved the football team 49ERs and enjoyed watching the games. He was very fascinated with disassembling and fixing go-karts. Eric attended Walter Brown Elementary school, moved on to Turlock Junior High and eventually graduated from Turlock high school in 2000. Eric joined the Marines in the year 2000, and served for 3 year until his tour ended in 2003. Eric received an AA Degree in Aerodynamics. Prior to his death, Eric was studying Industrial Mechanics in pursuit of his degree.
Eric had a loving heart and an optimistic view of life. His faith in Jesus Christ was very strong and dear to him.
Eric is survived by his mother Wambui Wainana, his father Lincoln Wacira Waitiki, his stepfather Howard Courney, and his sister Esther Waringa Waitiki. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Isabel Njeri Wainana and his paternal grandmother, the late Esther Wambui Waitiki. Eric had a huge extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00- 5:00 p.m on Saturday June 6th in Winton, California. Friends and family are welcome to attend. His Viewing will be held on Friday June 5th, at 9 a.m at Salas Brothers funeral home at 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, Ca 95350.

www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:00 AM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
JUN
6
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

